3rd Circuit told that Philly salary history law backed by 'common sense'

The city of Philadelphia’s top lawyer has told a U.S. appeals court that the city’s lawmakers properly relied on “simple common sense” rather than hard evidence in banning employers from asking job applicants about their salary history.

At oral arguments in Philadelphia on Friday, City Solicitor Marcel Pratt told a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a federal judge who blocked the 2016 law placed too high a bar on the city when he said it failed to prove the law would eliminate wage gaps based on sex and race.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ugKPbc