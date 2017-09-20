FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ACLU asks judge to uphold Philly salary history law
September 20, 2017 / 9:20 PM / a month ago

ACLU asks judge to uphold Philly salary history law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The American Civil Liberties Union has asked a federal judge to reject a business group’s claim that a Philadelphia law barring employers from asking job applicants about their salary history violates companies’ free speech rights.

The ACLU said other federal and state laws similarly prohibit questions about prospective employees’ age, religion, and medical history, and no court has ever suggested those bans are invalid, in an amicus brief filed in Philadelphia federal court on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wzDuHz

