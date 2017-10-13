FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California bans questions about job applicants' salary history
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 8 days ago

California bans questions about job applicants' salary history

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

California is the latest and largest jurisdiction to ban employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, a move designed to combat wage gaps based on sex and race.

Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed a bill on Thursday to prohibit questions about salary history and require employers to provide applicants with the pay scale for a position upon “reasonable request.” The law takes effect on Jan. 1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ygVJkY

