Case to Watch: Fate of Philly salary history law could impact other cities, states

A U.S. appeals court will soon be the first to consider whether employers can be prohibited from asking job applicants about their salary history, in a case that could spark challenges to laws enacted by many cities and states adopting such bans.

At oral arguments on March 15, the city of Philadelphia will ask a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a federal judge’s preliminary injunction that blocked its 2017 law from taking effect.

