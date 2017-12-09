FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
En banc 9th Circuit to weigh use of salary history in justifying pay gaps
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Saudis support U.S. peace plan despite rage at Jerusalem move
World
Saudis support U.S. peace plan despite rage at Jerusalem move
No respite in sight from fast-moving California wildfires
U.S.
No respite in sight from fast-moving California wildfires
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 9, 2017 / 1:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

En banc 9th Circuit to weigh use of salary history in justifying pay gaps

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will revisit its recent decision that said employers can use workers’ prior salary history as a defense in pay discrimination cases, which deepened a circuit split on the issue.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco sitting en banc will consider whether California’s Fresno County was justified in paying a female math consultant, Aileen Rizo, thousands of dollars less than male colleagues who did similar work. Shay Dvoretzky of Jones Day will argue for the county.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yPBb2C

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.