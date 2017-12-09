En banc 9th Circuit to weigh use of salary history in justifying pay gaps

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will revisit its recent decision that said employers can use workers’ prior salary history as a defense in pay discrimination cases, which deepened a circuit split on the issue.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco sitting en banc will consider whether California’s Fresno County was justified in paying a female math consultant, Aileen Rizo, thousands of dollars less than male colleagues who did similar work. Shay Dvoretzky of Jones Day will argue for the county.

