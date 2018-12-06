SCOTUS could decide if salary history is a defense to equal pay claims

The U.S. Supreme Court this week could decide to take up the question of whether employers can use their workers’ salary history to justify wage gaps between men and women, an issue that has divided federal appeals courts.

The court on Friday will consider a petition from Fresno County, California asking the justices to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said workers’ salary histories are not a factor unrelated to their sex that can provide a defense to sex discrimination claims under the federal Equal Pay Act because they can reflect past bias.

