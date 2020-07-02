Westlaw News
July 2, 2020 / 6:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

SCOTUS won't decide if salary history justifies sex-based pay gaps

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider whether sex-based pay discrepancies can be justified by workers’ salary history, leaving in place a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said they cannot.

The court denied a petition by Fresno County, California, represented by Shay Dvoretzky of Jones Day, claiming the 9th Circuit wrongly ruled in February that salary history was not a “factor other than sex” that can shield employers from liability under the federal Equal Pay Act (EPA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NQOPJi

