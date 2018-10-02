States, cities back Philly's bid to revive salary history law

Nearly two dozen Democratic-controlled states and cities are backing Philadelphia’s bid to revive a law that made it the first U.S. city to bar employers from asking job applicants about their salary history.

The states, led by the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an amicus brief filed on Friday that questions about workers’ prior pay perpetuate sex-based wage gaps in many industries. Because the inquiries are discriminatory, they said, they are not protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

