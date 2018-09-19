FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 19, 2018 / 10:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

2nd Circuit says utility company's sales workers not due OT pay

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said that door-to-door sales workers who signed up customers for Just Energy Group Inc’s natural gas and electricity services in New York were not entitled to overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by a collective of more than 150 former sales workers that since the company had the power to cancel contracts with customers they had signed up because of poor credit or other issues, they did not qualify as “outside salesmen” exempt from mandatory overtime pay under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NXO0Ae

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.