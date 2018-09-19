2nd Circuit says utility company's sales workers not due OT pay

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said that door-to-door sales workers who signed up customers for Just Energy Group Inc’s natural gas and electricity services in New York were not entitled to overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by a collective of more than 150 former sales workers that since the company had the power to cancel contracts with customers they had signed up because of poor credit or other issues, they did not qualify as “outside salesmen” exempt from mandatory overtime pay under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

