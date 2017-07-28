FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
U.S. Steel and former worker spar over same-sex harassment standard
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
China's appetite for crude oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for crude oil may taper: Russell
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 28, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 18 days ago

U.S. Steel and former worker spar over same-sex harassment standard

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A panel of U.S. appeals court judges on Thursday sounded skeptical of arguments by U.S. Steel Corp and a manager at a plant near Detroit that federal law allows workers to prove same-sex harassment only in certain narrow circumstances.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati heard arguments in a bid by former U.S. Steel employee David Hylko to revive claims that his supervisor, John Hemphill, engaged in severe harassment, including calling Hylko his "bitch" and grabbing his rear end and genitals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tKuEkD

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.