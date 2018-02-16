7th Circuit upholds FLSA verdict after company's lawyer breaks court rules

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said an Illinois construction firm’s lawyer failure to include a federal judge’s orders with appellate filings in a wage-and-hour case violated court rules and doomed the company’s bid to overturn a $340,000 verdict.

In a rare move, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals summarily affirmed the 2016 bench verdict against Master Hand Contractors Inc as a sanction for what it said was a flagrant violation of appellate rules by the company’s lawyer, Donald McNeil. The court also ordered Master Hand to pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees for the appeal, saying its arguments were frivolous.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EvqkeF