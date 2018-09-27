FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

6th Circuit approves $26k sanction for lawyer who pushed late ADA bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said an Ohio lawyer “unreasonably” pursued disability bias claims on behalf of a nurse because he filed her lawsuit months too late, and signed off on a $26,000 sanction.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by the lawyer, Edward Gilbert, that it was reasonable for him to file the nurse’s lawsuit because the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sent a right-to-sue letter to her former address and he only discovered it months later.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xUI8gY

