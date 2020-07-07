Lawyer asks court not to sanction client who screenshot Zoom deposition in FLSA case

A lawyer for a construction worker in a wage-and-hour case has told a federal judge on Long Island that his client was wrong to take screenshots of the defendants’ deposition conducted via Zoom and share them with a coworker, but that the mishap does not warrant sanctions.

Alexander Granovsky of Granovsky Sundaresh in a filing on Monday said it was “highly inappropriate” for the worker, Matthew Mustakas, to tell another employee of ACA Contracting Inc that he would “hook him up” for testifying on behalf of the plaintiffs in the 2019 proposed class action. But Long Island-based ACA, which moved for sanctions last week, was wrong to argue that the incident amounted to witness tampering, Granovsky wrote.

