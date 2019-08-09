IN BRIEF: Dems tell Trump that Scalia is 'unfit' to be labor secretary

More than two dozen Democrats in Congress have urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his choice of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Eugene Scalia for U.S. labor secretary, citing his lengthy record of defending companies and opposing protections for workers.

In a letter to Trump on Thursday, 28 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said Scalia for the last two decades has worked to undermine employees’ legal protections, disqualifying him from heading the agency tasked with enforcing them.

