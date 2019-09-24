IN BRIEF: Senate panel approves Scalia's nomination for labor secretary

A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday voted along party lines to approve Republican President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Eugene Scalia to be the next secretary of labor.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) voted 12-11 to send the nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote. The date of the vote has not been set, but Republican leadership last Friday said it could come as soon as this week.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mW5JMp