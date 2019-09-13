IN BRIEF: Senate tees up Scalia confirmation hearing amid Dem, union criticism

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) will hold a hearing on Sept. 19 to vet President Donald Trump’s nomination of Eugene Scalia, a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner, for secretary of labor.

The Republican-led committee scheduled the hearing for Thursday, weeks after Trump’s announcement of Scalia as his choice to lead the U.S. Department of Labor triggered harsh criticism from Democrats, unions and advocacy groups.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mh2ija