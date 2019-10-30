Westlaw News
October 30, 2019 / 11:54 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Scalia cleared to work on fiduciary rule that he helped invalidate

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, who played a key role in a successful legal challenge to an Obama-era rule governing financial advisors when he worked at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, has been cleared to work on a new version of the rule that is being developed by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Solicitor of Labor Kate O’Scannlain in a statement provided by a DOL spokesman on Wednesday said ethics lawyers at the agency had determined that the forthcoming rulemaking is not a “particular matter involving specific parties” that Scalia represented while in private practice and the litigation related to the so-called “fiduciary rule” has ended, so his participation posed no conflict.

