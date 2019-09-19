Scalia tells senators he can pivot from challenging labor rules to crafting them

Eugene Scalia, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. labor secretary, told a U.S. Senate panel on Thursday that criticisms of his long record defending employers and challenging government regulations ignored the “unseen” work he has done counseling companies on complying with employment laws.

Scalia, a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, said at a confirmation hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) that he understood his obligations would change if he is confirmed, and that he would “discharge those responsibilities very vigorously.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lWNZ3c