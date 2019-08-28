Trump formally nominates Scalia for labor secretary amid opposition from Dems, unions

President Donald Trump on Tuesday officially nominated Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Eugene Scalia to become the next U.S. labor secretary, ignoring claims by Democrats, unions and advocacy groups that he is unfit for the role.

Trump had already announced his intention to nominate Scalia, the son of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, in a tweet last month. If confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, Scalia would replace Trump appointee Alexander Acosta, who resigned last month. Acosta’s deputy, Patrick Pizzella, has been serving as acting secretary of labor.

