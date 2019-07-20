Westlaw News
Trump labor nominee Scalia has long history of challenging pro-worker rules

Daniel Wiessner

Eugene Scalia, President Donald Trump’s pick to become the next U.S. labor secretary, has over the past two decades led successful challenges to worker-friendly rules touching on virtually every sector of labor and employment law.

Trump said he intended to nominate Scalia, a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, in a tweet on Thursday. If confirmed by the Senate, Scalia would replace Trump appointee Alexander Acosta, who resigned last week.

