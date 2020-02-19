Biz groups lose bid to strike down NYC's 'fair workweek' law

A New York state judge has ruled that a New York City law requiring predictable scheduling for fast-food and retail workers is not preempted by state wage laws, rejecting a challenge from several business groups represented by Littler Mendelson.

State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in Manhattan on Tuesday said the so-called “fair workweek” law adopted by the city in late 2017 “distorts capitalism and is surprisingly complex,” but was written narrowly and does not infringe on the state’s ability to regulate employment.

