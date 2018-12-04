Westlaw News
Fast-food business groups challenge NYC 'fair scheduling' law

Business groups representing fast food restaurants filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a New York City law that requires employers to give workers their schedules two weeks in advance, saying it has cost businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars in the year since it took effect.

In a complaint filed in state court in Manhattan, the International Franchise Association (IFA), Restaurant Law Center, and the New York State Restaurant Association claimed the city’s law is preempted by state law governing workers’ hours and wages.

