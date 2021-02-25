Man beaten by police in case of mistaken identity can't pursue lawsuit: SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said a Michigan man is barred from pursuing a lawsuit over a violent encounter with two law enforcement agents who mistook him for a fugitive after a judge dismissed his related claims against the federal government.

Writing for a unanimous court, Justice Clarence Thomas said the judge’s ruling that plaintiff James King had failed to establish subject-matter jurisdiction over the government in his 2016 lawsuit amounted to a final judgment under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) because it required a review of the merits of his claims.

