SCOTUS allows DOJ, but not Dem AGs, to present arguments on anti-bias exemption

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said the U.S. Department of Justice can participate in oral arguments on behalf of two Catholic schools in Los Angeles seeking a ruling that an exemption from anti-bias laws for some employees of religious institutions applies broadly to teachers at religious schools.

At the same time, the justices rejected a motion by the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, to argue on behalf of 16 other Democratic state AGs in favor of a narrower reading that would only exempt workers from Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other laws when they serve an explicitly religious role.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QCP5xd