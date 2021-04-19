SCOTUS won't address summary judgment test in bias cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an age bias lawsuit by a former FedEx manager who had urged the justices to use his case to make it more difficult for employers to win summary judgment on discrimination claims.

The high court denied a petition for certiorari by Roddie Melvin, who was seeking to revive his 2017 lawsuit claiming a FedEx vice president forced him out after three decades with the company because of his age. Melvin is represented by Amanda Farahany of Barrett & Farahany.

