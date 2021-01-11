SCOTUS won't decide if EEOC questionnaire counts as a 'charge'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to decide whether a former Vantage Energy Services Inc employee’s delay in filing a formal disability bias complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission precluded the agency from suing on his behalf.

The court denied Vantage’s petition for review of an April 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said an initial intake questionnaire the worker, David Poston, filed months before he submitted a formal charge to the EEOC was enough to put Vantage on notice of his claim that he was unlawfully fired after suffering a heart attack.

