SCOTUS won't review standard for mismanaging employee stock ownership plans

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to wade back into a case involving IBM Corp that questioned the proper standard for proving that companies were imprudent in managing employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).

The court denied certiorari to IBM’s retirement plans committee, represented by former U.S. solicitor general Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June revived a 2014 lawsuit claiming IBM’s failure to disclose that one of its divisions was overvalued led to a steep drop in the value of an employee stock plan.

