SCOTUS won't take a swing at MLB minor leaguers' wage claims

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Major League Baseball and more than 20 of its teams of a ruling that said thousands of minor league baseball players could join a class-action lawsuit claiming they should have been paid during spring training.

The justices denied a June petition for certiorari in which MLB and 22 teams, represented by former Solicitor General Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, claimed a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that allowed the players to sue as a class “provides a roadmap to virtually automatic certification of both federal and state-law wage-and-hour classes.”

