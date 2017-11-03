FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge sanctions Darden unit for spoiling evidence during EEOC probe
November 3, 2017 / 12:45 AM / in 33 minutes

Judge sanctions Darden unit for spoiling evidence during EEOC probe

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that a Darden Restaurants Inc subsidiary wrongly destroyed emails, job applications and records of job interviews during an age bias investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

U.S. Magistrate Jonathan Goodman in Miami on Wednesday, however, said GMRI Inc, which operates more than 40 Seasons 52 restaurants, was not obligated to preserve all of the records the EEOC sought. Goodman denied the agency’s request for an adverse inference against the company, but said it could present evidence regarding the destroyed documents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A0Nsis

