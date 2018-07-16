Judge rejects Wal-Mart's bid to nix cashiers' seating class action

A federal judge in California has rejected Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s bid to toss out a nearly decade-old statewide class action claiming the company illegally refused to provide cashiers with seating.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose on Friday said Wal-Mart had not proven its claims that stools would pose a safety hazard or make workers less productive, and denied the retail giant’s motions for summary judgment and judgment on the pleadings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L2HZ4m