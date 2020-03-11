Chamber could be booted from challenge to Seattle's driver unionizing law

A federal judge in Seattle has told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce it will not have standing to challenge the city’s law requiring Uber Technologies Inc and other ride-sharing services to collectively bargain with drivers unless it can show that it has the power to produce the companies’ internal documents during discovery.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik on Tuesday said documents the city has requested regarding ride-sharing companies’ relationships with drivers are central to resolving the Chamber’s 2017 lawsuit, and the group cannot pursue its antitrust claims if it cannot produce them.

