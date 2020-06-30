Instacart, biz group challenge Seattle law requiring hazard pay for gig workers

Grocery delivery service Instacart and a Washington food industry trade group filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Seattle’s new law requiring hazard pay for some gig workers during the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional and should be struck down.

Instacart owner Maplebear Inc and the Washington Food Industry Association (WFIA), represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, in a complaint in state court in Seattle said the law signed last week effectively commandeers gig companies’ business networks for the benefit of workers and consumers.

