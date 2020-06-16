Seattle City Council passes bill requiring hazard pay for some gig workers

Seattle has moved closer to becoming the first city in the country to require food and grocery delivery companies to give gig workers hazard pay amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Instacart threatened to leave the city over the measure.

The nine-member Seattle City Council on Monday unanimously passed the proposal, which would temporarily require a $2.50 payment per delivery that cannot be passed onto customers or offset by lowering workers’ wages. The bill must be signed by Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, to become law.

