Fed. Circuit revives Secret Service agent's OT class action

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said a federal regulation granting the Secret Service’s 3,200 agents overtime pay only when they work at least two consecutive overtime hours was invalid and revived part of an agent’s proposed class action.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a law governing overtime pay for law enforcement officers applied to any extra hours worked in a given week, so the Office of Personnel Management had no basis for adopting the consecutive-hour requirement for Secret Service agents.

