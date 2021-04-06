Federal law preempts claims over SEIU trusteeship of Nevada local: 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said claims that the Service Employees International Union violated its constitution by placing a troubled Nevada affiliate in a trusteeship were preempted by federal law, and a judge was right to dismiss them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by a member of the Nevada Service Employees Union that the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act (LMRDA) only preempts claims that require the interpretation of a collective bargaining agreement, and not a union constitution.

