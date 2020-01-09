IN BRIEF: 2nd Circuit asked to revisit ruling on court review of FLSA settlements

Two worker advocacy groups have asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its recent ruling that courts do not have to sign off when workers accept settlements of claims made under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Public Citizen Litigation Group on Wednesday moved for en banc rehearing of a December decision by a 2nd Circuit panel that said Hasaki Restaurant in Manhattan and a former chef could settle an overtime case for $20,000 without review by a judge. The union-backed National Employment Law Project filed an amicus brief supporting the bid.

