U.S. Justice Department did not violate settlement in bias case -8th Circuit

The U.S. Department of Justice did not violate a settlement agreement with a meatpacker accused of discriminating against immigrant job applicants by saying in a press release that the company had broken the law, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the 2015 settlement, in which Nebraska Beef Ltd agreed to pay a $200,000 penalty and back pay to a group of applicants without admitting wrongdoing, did not restrict the way DOJ’s Office of Special Counsel for Immigration-Related Unfair Employment Practices (OSC) could describe it to the public.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lyr7hr