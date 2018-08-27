FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Justice Department did not violate settlement in bias case -8th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Justice did not violate a settlement agreement with a meatpacker accused of discriminating against immigrant job applicants by saying in a press release that the company had broken the law, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the 2015 settlement, in which Nebraska Beef Ltd agreed to pay a $200,000 penalty and back pay to a group of applicants without admitting wrongdoing, did not restrict the way DOJ’s Office of Special Counsel for Immigration-Related Unfair Employment Practices (OSC) could describe it to the public.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lyr7hr

