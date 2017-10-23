FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit to decide whether judges must accept FLSA settlements
October 23, 2017 / 10:02 PM / in a day

2nd Circuit to decide whether judges must accept FLSA settlements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court in Manhattan on Monday agreed to consider whether settlements of federal wage-and-hour law claims are subject to court approval, wading into an issue that has sharply divided judges.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Hasaki Restaurant Inc’s bid to appeal a ruling by a federal judge who said he had the authority to review its settlement of a sushi chef’s overtime pay claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h2fyCM

