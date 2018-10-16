FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Food distributor will pay $3.6 mln to settle EEOC sex bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A food distributor has agreed to pay $3.6 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that it hired virtually no women for entry-level jobs at warehouses in Ohio and Michigan.

Sherwood Food Distributors LLC also said it would hire at least 150 women at the warehouses in Cleveland and Detroit over the next five years, in a consent decree filed in federal court in Cleveland on Monday. Sherwood denied any wrongdoing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PCWIBu

