Food distributor will pay $3.6 mln to settle EEOC sex bias claims

A food distributor has agreed to pay $3.6 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that it hired virtually no women for entry-level jobs at warehouses in Ohio and Michigan.

Sherwood Food Distributors LLC also said it would hire at least 150 women at the warehouses in Cleveland and Detroit over the next five years, in a consent decree filed in federal court in Cleveland on Monday. Sherwood denied any wrongdoing.

