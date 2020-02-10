IN BRIEF: Dairy co-op pays $1.35 mln to settle claims that it refused to hire women

A Buffalo, New York-based dairy cooperative has agreed to pay $1.35 million to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming the company routinely refused to interview and hire female job applicants for production positions.

Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc, represented by Harter Secrest and Emery, also agreed to adopt a recruitment plan to bolster its hiring of women at three upstate New York facilities and overhaul its anti-discrimination policies, while denying wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge William Skretny in Buffalo approved the settlement on Monday.

