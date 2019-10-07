IN BRIEF: No Supreme Court review of ruling on workplace rumors

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down a management consulting firm’s bid for review of a ruling that allowed a female employee, who said she was a victim of a false rumor that she had sex with her supervisor to get a promotion, sue the firm for sex discrimination.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February revived plaintiff Evangeline Parker’s claim that she was harassed by male coworkers at Reema Consulting Services Inc after a rumor spread that she was promoted to assistant manager after sleeping with her supervisor.

