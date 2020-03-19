IN BRIEF: Remote work is new territory for many employers- Seyfarth Shaw survey

The vast majority of companies are urging employees nationwide to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, and most are scrambling to set up teleworking arrangements for jobs that normally do not require them, labor and employment law firm Seyfarth Shaw found in a survey released on Thursday.

Of the 550 respondents between March 12 and March 16, 85% said they were actively encouraging teleworking, at least in areas with a high number of coronavirus cases, and two-thirds said the shift involved employees who do not typically work remotely, Seyfarth said.

