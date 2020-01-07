Wage-and-hour lawsuits down, but class cert more likely in 2019 - report

The number of wage-and-hour class actions workers filed in federal court fell nearly 10% to the lowest level in a decade in 2019, but plaintiffs were more successful than ever in certifying classes, according to a report released by Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday.

The 81% success rate on motions for class certification was the highest in the 16 years Seyfarth has been tracking the numbers, which was also the case for workplace discrimination lawsuits and cases brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), the firm said.

