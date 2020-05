A 62-year-old former IT manager sued Shearman & Sterling on Thursday, accusing the law firm of firing him because of his age to reduce costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Mark Kanyuk in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said Shearman falsely accused him of taking kickbacks from vendors when he was fired on April 15, but has failed to provide any details of his alleged misconduct.

