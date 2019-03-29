Sheriff's firing of campaign rival was reasonable- 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said a Nebraska sheriff’s firing of a deputy who ran against him in an election was reasonable after the officer made a series of critical comments about the sheriff’s department on the campaign trail.

In an 8-3 ruling, the en banc 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Sheriff Michael Robinson in Washington County, Nebraska was entitled to qualified immunity from retaliation claims because he reasonably believed that statements the deputy made during the 2014 campaign were untrue and would cause disruptions in the department.

