FBI, Secret Service agents sue over unpaid work during government shutdown

Groups of federal law enforcement agents and air marshals on Thursday filed the latest lawsuits accusing the federal government of violating federal wage law by requiring them to work without pay during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies said they are owed minimum wage and overtime pay they have earned since the shutdown began on Dec. 22., in a proposed class action filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

