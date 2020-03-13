Uber, Lyft drivers say lack of sick leave could help spread coronavirus

Drivers for Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have filed proposed class actions claiming the companies’ refusal to provide them with paid sick leave under California law could endanger the public amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.

In separate complaints filed in California state court in San Francisco on Thursday, drivers represented by Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan say Uber and Lyft misclassified them as independent contractors rather than employees, who must be given at least 24 hours of paid sick leave per year under state law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WbP6vZ