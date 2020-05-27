3rd Circuit to consider if Sleepy's drivers can win class cert without employment records

Lawyers for Sleepy’s LLC delivery drivers will urge a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday to rule that the mattress company’s failure to track drivers’ hours does not preclude class certification in their decade-old case claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors.

Harold Lichten of Lichten & Liss-Riordan will argue for the plaintiffs that other records, including logs of when drivers entered and left a New Jersey warehouse, show the 111 drivers in the proposed class worked for Sleepy’s full time and can collectively proceed with claims that they are owed overtime pay. Sleepy’s is represented by Littler Mendelson.

