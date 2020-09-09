Sleepy's lack of driver records was no reason to deny class certification - 3rd Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday said Sleepy’s LLC delivery drivers, who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors and deprived of overtime pay, should not have been denied class certification merely because the company failed to keep adequate records of their hours.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling said Sleepy’s decision not to record drivers’ hours, which is required for employees but not independent contractors under New Jersey law, should not shield the company from liability in the decade-old lawsuit.

