4th Circuit says Smithfield worker waited too long to complain about harassment

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that Smithfield Packing Co Inc was not liable for what a former employee claims was near-daily sexual harassment by a coworker, saying the company could not have acted because she waited four years to complain.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said Smithfield learned of the alleged harassment days before Lisa Cooper quit her job at a North Carolina plant in 2011, so she could not show that the meatpacking company was negligent in allowing it to continue.

