March 6, 2018 / 11:00 PM / in 16 hours

4th Circuit says Smithfield worker waited too long to complain about harassment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that Smithfield Packing Co Inc was not liable for what a former employee claims was near-daily sexual harassment by a coworker, saying the company could not have acted because she waited four years to complain.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said Smithfield learned of the alleged harassment days before Lisa Cooper quit her job at a North Carolina plant in 2011, so she could not show that the meatpacking company was negligent in allowing it to continue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tjsM6J

